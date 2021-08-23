Tokyo Paralympics: Virat Kohli sends best wishes to Indian contingent, says 'cheering for each one of you'

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has wished the Indian contingent of 54 para-athletes representing India at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020, which will kick off from Tuesday (August 24).

Taking to his Twitter, Virat said that he is sending his best wishes and he is sure that the athletes will make the nation "proud". He also wrote that he is cheering for each athlete.

India will be fielding its biggest ever contingent to Paralympic Games as a total of 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will participate at the Games, which is scheduled to be held from August 24 till September 5.

The opening ceremony of the Games will take place on Tuesday (August 24) and Thangavelu Mariyappan, Rio 2016 Gold Medal winner, will be the flag bearer of India in the opening ceremony.

Sending my best wishes and support to the 🇮🇳 contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics. I am cheering for each one of you and I am sure you will make us proud. #TeamIndia #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 23, 2021

Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has also urged everyone to keep supporting the Indian contingent. Master Blaster wished the participants and he hailed athletes' "extraordinary ability". Tendulkar also said that their passion and commitment serve as an "inspiration for us all".

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sachin wrote, "The #Paralympics games start tomorrow & my best wishes are with the entire contingent. These women & men are athletes with extraordinary ability. They’ve overcome physical limitations through their passion, grit & commitment, and serve as an inspiration for us all."