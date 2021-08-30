Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Swaroop Unhalkar narrowly misses out on medal, finishes fourth in 10m Air Rifle

Indian shooter Mahavir Swaroop Unhalkar narrowly missed out on a medal as he finished fourth in the men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Monday (August 30).

China's Chao Dong (246.5) won the gold and also created a Paralympic record. Ukraine's Andrii Doroshenko (245.1) and Jinho Park (224.5) of Korea took home the silver and bronze respectively.

India's medal contender Unhalkar, ended with a total of 203.9, shooting a series of 51.2, 102.1, 122.7, 143.0, 164.2, 183.6 and 203.9.

At one point the 34-year-old from Kolhapur was leading but a 9.9 and 9.5 in the sixth series pushed him out of medal contention.

He took up rifle shooting in 2009 and began participating in competitions in 2012.

Unhalkar had advanced to the final in the seventh position after firing a total of 615.2 in the qualification round.

The other Indian shooter in the fray, Deepak finished 20th in qualification with a score of 592.6 and thus failed to advance to the main round.

India at Tokyo Paralympics:

On medal madness Monday, the 19-year-old Avani Lekhara won a gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

Devendra Jhajharia won silver whereas Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged bronze in the men's javelin throw event.

Yogesh Kathuniya won a silver medal in the men's discus throw F56, finishing second with a distance of 44.38 in the final.

(inputs from agencies)