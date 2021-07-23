Tokyo Olympics: Three players to watch out for in India men's Hockey team

Indian men's hockey team has gone through a lot of highs and lows in the last few years however the year 2019 has certainly finished on a superior note as the team sealed the Olympic spot after crushing Russia in a two-match season finisher at the last phase of FIH Olympic qualifiers in Bhubaneshwar.

The year began fabulously as the Men in Blue, driven by Manpreet Singh, ended as runners-up subsequent to going down to South Korea in a nail-gnawing final at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

Positioned at No. 5 in the world, the team then proceeded to whitewash Spain and Belgium. They won 2-0 against the World Ranked 2 and current World Champions Belgium in the opening clash prior to whipping Spain 6-1 and 5-1 in the following two games.

This was then trailed by 2-1 and 5-1 triumph against a lot more grounded Belgian young men, consequently guaranteeing a decisive victory against the European forces to be reckoned with.

In the FIH Series finals that occurred in Bhubaneshwar in June, tea, India crushed South Africa 5-1 in the culmination clash to become the champions.

After forgettable exhibitions at London and Rio Olympics where the team completed last and eighth separately, Team India would endeavor to accomplish a podium finish in Tokyo.

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Hockey event let us take a look at three Indian key players to watch out for:

Manpreet Singh

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be the main summer games in which Manpreet Singh will be driving the men's hockey group. He has procured more than 150 caps for the national team since making his first appearance in 2013.

Under Manpreet Singh's administration, the Indian men's team won the Asia Cup. After a year, they likewise won the Asian Champions Trophy. The team enjoyed and proceeded with progress under Manpreet, who additionally helped India to a win in the FIH Series Final in 2019.

The men's team was noteworthy under Manpreet's leadership as it advanced toward the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar. They likewise performed extremely well in the FIH Hockey Pro League.

Mandeep Singh

The 26-year-old had a splendid run for Ranchi Rhinos at the 2013 Hockey India League season, where he scored a goal, to help his side secure 2-1 success over Punjab Warriors at the Surjit Hockey Stadium. He was instrumental in driving the Ranchi franchise to the title, in the debut period of the Hockey India League.

He was the second most noteworthy scorer in the alliance, with ten goals in thirteen matches, and was granted the trophy for the upcoming Player of the Tournament award.

Since, then he has been a vital member of the India men's hockey team's gold medal-winning run at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy, silver medal at the 2016 and 2018 Champions Trophy, and a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

The 27-year-old has arisen as one of the vital forwards in the India men's hockey team since making his debut for his national team in 2014. He has been a significant patron in the team's exhibition by scoring 22 goals in his 93 appearances.

He was stupendous with his performance in India's FIH Pro League debut against the Netherlands as netted twice in their overwhelming 5-2 triumph in Bhubaneswar. He has additionally decreed the player of the match.

He had additionally dazzled India hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay, who offered him to play for Air India, where he was voted for the 'Rookie of the Year' award at the World Series Hockey competition in 2012.

He has additionally assisted India with securing the gold medals at the 2016 and 2018 Champions Trophy. He was likewise a vital part of the Indian team which sacked the gold medal at the 2017 Asian Games. It will arrive now to do his absolute best and help India seal a podium spot at Tokyo 2020.