Tokyo Olympics: Team India takes on Great Britain in men's Hockey quarter-finals

The Indian men's hockey team will confront Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the Olympics 2021.

The Indians, who were guaranteed of a spot in the knock outs, beat Japan 5-3 in their last match in Group while Great Britain held World Champions Belgium to a 2-2 attract their final Group B clash.

Three-time gold medallist Great Britain, who have been depicted as the surprisingly strong contenders of Olympics 2021, have won three of their five league matches in Tokyo.

The Indians have demonstrated they are equipped for beating the best on their day, which was obvious during their 2020 Hockey Pro League crusade.

India

India's persevering defenders should be on their toes - particularly against Britain's Liam Ansell, who has scored four field goals for his group.

The Manpreet-drove midfield should proceed with its great work to help their associates on back and forward lines. The Indian forwards, including Gurjant Singh and Simranjeet Singh, have performed better as the event has advanced.

The greatest certain about India's display in the group stage was the manner in which it retaliated subsequent to experiencing a major loss to Australia.

Great Britain

Extraordinary Britain had two successes against lower-positioned South Africa (3-1) and Canada (3-1). It drew with Belgium (2-2) and Netherlands (2-2) and lost to Germany (5-1) to get eight focuses and was set third in Pool B.

While an Olympic quarterfinal is an alternate ball game through and through, the India team will back themselves against Great Britain, albeit the challenge could be a close finish.