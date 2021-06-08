Tokyo Olympics: Overseas reporters' movement to be tracked by GPS as Japan gears up for Games

Foreign journalists covering the Tokyo Olympics will be tracked by GPS, the Games president Seiko Hashimoto said on Tuesday. The media could have their passes cancelled if they break the COVID-19 protocols in place for the much-awaited Tokyo Games.

Tokyo Olympics organisers are working to reassure the public that the quadrennial even can be safely held under stringent coronavirus rules. Notably, the 2020 Games open in just over six weeks and the local public has been skeptical about the event amid the COVID-19 situation in the city.

Around 6,000 reporters are likely to visit Japan for the 2020 Olympics and must provide a detailed list of areas they are planning to visit in their first two weeks in Japan, such as sports venues and hotels.

Tokyo 2020 chief said that the tracking technology would be used to ensure that the media only visit the places they are supposed to.

"To make sure that people don't go to places other than the places where they are registered to go, we will use GPS to strictly manage their behaviour," Hashimoto said before a Tokyo 2020 executive board meeting.

The overseas media will be urged to stay in designated hotels rather than private lodgings. Interestingly, the number of hotels are set to be reduced from the originally planned 350 to around 150 as the Games organisers continue to keep visitors under close supervision.

Even athletes will also face strict restrictions on their movement besides being tested regularly for the dreaded virus. Overseas fans have already been banned from attending the mega event and a call on domestic spectators will be taken later in June.

While Japan has seen a smaller COVID-19 outbreak than many countries, the vaccine roll-out in the country has been pretty slow with around 3.5 per cent of the population completely vaccinated thus far.