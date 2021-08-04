Tokyo Olympics: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain settles for bronze after losing in semis

Lovlina Borgohain has become the third boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win a medal in Olympics. The 23-year-old Indian boxer who was eyeing gold fell short of her target as she lost to world no.1 Busenaz Surmeneli.

Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli dominated the match against the Indian fighter from the very first round and won the bout unanimously. Despite the loss, Lovlina managed to increase India's medal tally with a bronze.

(More to follow)