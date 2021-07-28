Tokyo Olympics: Daniil Medvedev fumes at journalist, asks for him to be removed over 'cheater' question

Daniil Medvedev lost his cool after a journalist asked him a question on Russian athletes carrying a 'stigma of cheaters' coming into the Olympic Games.

The reporter, whose first language was not English, asked him: "Are the Russian Olympic team athletes carrying a stigma of cheaters in these Games after the scandal and how do you feel about it?"

The question ticked off the world number 2 and he lost his cool. "That’s the first time in my life I’m not gonna answer a question, man. And you should be embarrassed of yourself," he said.

The Russian tennis star urged the press officer beside him to remove him from either the Games or the tennis competition. "I think you should [remove] him from either the Olympic Games, either the tennis tournament. I don’t wanna see him again in my interviews. Thanks," he fumed.

Medvedev walked away by saying that it was the first such incident in his life.

Earlier, Medvedev was visibly upset due to the scorching conditions for tennis in Tokyo Olympics 2020. He went up to the umpire and told him that he could finish his match but wanted to know who will take responsibility if he died.

"I'm fine. I can finish the match but I can die. If I die will the ITF (governing body International Tennis Federation) take responsibility?" Medvedev said in reply.

The ITF's 'extreme weather policy' allows a 10-minute break between the second and third set if agreed by both players and Medvedev used that time to get a freezing cold shower.

"Even from the first set I didn't feel good enough with my breathing. That's why I called the physio, I felt like my diaphragm was blocked," he said, adding that he felt it was the most humid day so far in Tokyo.

"And then on the second set, I just had darkness in my eyes, like between every point, I didn't know what to do to feel better. Like I was bending over and I couldn't get my breath together so I was ready to just fall down on the court."