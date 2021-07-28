Olympics- 'If I die will the ITF take responsibility?': Daniil Medvedev fumes over Tokyo heat

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was visibly upset due to the stifling conditions for tennis in Tokyo Olympics 2020. World number 2 went up to the umpire and told him that he could finish his match but wanted to know who will take responsibility if he died.

Medvedev was seen struggling in the opening match against Italian Fabio Fognini at the Ariake Tennis Park on Wednesday.

Last week, Daniil Medvedev cited hot and humid weather conditions in Japan as the reason to delay the start of tennis at the Tokyo Olympics. The appeal was supported by world no.1 Novak Djokovic.

"I'm fine. I can finish the match but I can die. If I die will the ITF (governing body International Tennis Federation) take responsibility?" Medvedev said in reply.

The ITF's 'extreme weather policy' allows a 10-minute break between the second and third set if agreed by both players and Medvedev used that time to get a freezing cold shower.

"Even from the first set I didn't feel good enough with my breathing. That's why I called the physio, I felt like my diaphragm was blocked," he said, adding that he felt it was the most humid day so far in Tokyo.

"And then on the second set, I just had darkness in my eyes, like between every point, I didn't know what to do to feel better. Like I was bending over and I couldn't get my breath together so I was ready to just fall down on the court."