Tokyo Olympics: COVID-19 cases among Games-related persons cross 100

The Tokyo Olympics organising committee announced on Friday that 110 people have been infected with the coronavirus as a result of the Games.

The coronavirus has been diagnosed in 19 persons, including three who are living at the Olympic Village in the capital's Harumi seaside district.

The daily figure was the highest since the committee began announcing COVID-19 positive cases among persons associated with the Olympics on July 1st.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is determined to hold the Olympics, placed Tokyo under a state of emergency on July 12, but daily cases have sharply increased since then.

Meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo touched a six-month high on Thursday, one day before the Olympics begin, raising fears of a worsening of infections during the Games.

The 1,979 new cases reported on Thursday are the most since 2,044 were reported on January 15.

Japan has reported about 853,000 cases and 15,100 deaths since the pandemic began, most of them this year.

Still, the number of cases and deaths as a share of the population are much lower than in many other countries.

(With inputs from agencies)