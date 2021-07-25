Tokyo 2020: Tennis - Sara Sorribes Tormo upsets the World no.1 Ashleigh Barty to reach the 2nd round

World number one Ashleigh Barty smashed out of the Olympic knocked out of the singles tennis event in the opening round on Sunday, losing 6-4, 6-3 to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Only two weeks after winning her first title at Wimbledon, the No. 1-positioned Ashleigh Barty fell in straight sets to Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain.

Under a searing sun that joined with high dampness and temperatures over 90 degrees, Ashleigh Barty never discovered her cadence against the 24-year-old Spaniard.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics: Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal fail to qualify for women's 10m Air Rifle final

The defending Wimbledon champion, dropped serve twice in each set as 48th-positioned Sorribes Tormo made only five unforced errors to the Australian's 27 to procure a win.

She saved two set points in the initial set, and two match points while serving at 3-5 in the subsequent set. Yet, on Sorribes Tormo's third possibility, Ashleigh Barty got a backhand volley, one last mistake in a 94-minute match that was loaded up with them.

Ashleigh Barty was a favorite and the top pick in Tokyo 2020 and now that she has been eliminated the women's tennis is an open contest.