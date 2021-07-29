Tokyo 2020: Novak Djokovic just one step away from equalling Roger Federer's Olympic record

World number one has clarified that he is remarkably inspired to fill the hole of an Olympic gold medal on his broad vocation continue.

Presently, with his third-round win over Spain's Davidovich Fokina, Djokovic is only one game away from Roger Federer's record of most men's singles wins at the Olympics.

By winning three matches in Tokyo this year, Novak Djokovic has likewise equalled Andy Murray's count of 12 match wins at the Olympics. Andy Murray won six matches each at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and stays the solitary male in tennis history to win two sequential gold medals in singles.

Novak Djokovic has partaken in the Olympics four times in his profession up until now. The Serbian, nonetheless, has not delighted in much accomplishment at the quadrennial occasion. Djokovic's best outcome at the Olympics came in Beijing in 2008, when he won the bronze medal.

Roger Federer has likewise participated in four releases of the Olympics, with his best outcome being a silver medal in men's singles at the 2012 London Games.

Novak Djokovic will confront home most loved Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Serb has a 16-2 lead in the straight-on against the Japanese and is the staggering top choice to advance to the elimination rounds.

The 20-time Major victor could confront Germany's Alexander Zverev or Frances' Jeremy Chardy in the elimination rounds before a possible meeting with second seed Daniil Medvedev in the final.