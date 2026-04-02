/Tiger Woods car crash case: Martin County police release new body cam video, legendary golfer seen handcuffed

Martin County police on Thursday (April 2) released a new body cam video after Tiger Woods’ car crash, as the legendary golfer was seen handcuffed. Woods was traveling at “high speeds” on a beachside, residential road in Jupiter Island on Friday (Mar 27) when his Land Rover clipped a truck and rolled onto its side, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, noting that Woods showed “signs of impairment.” Woods, who wasn’t injured, was booked by the Martin County following the accident before being released on bail eight hours later.

Martin County police release new video

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I do believe your normal faculties are impaired, and you’re under an unknown substance, so at this time you’re under arrest for DUI,” Martin County Sheriff’s deputy Tatiana Levenar told Woods after conducting a sobriety test on the golfer.

ALSO READ | From Rohit Sharma to Sanju Samson, 5 highest individual scores in a lost chase in IPL

In the bodycam footage, Woods told Levenar that he had not drunk any alcohol and that he had taken “a few” medications earlier in the day, though Woods’ words are muted in the released video as he describes some of the drugs.

Initially, the 50-year-old golder agreed to a Breathalyzer test that showed no signs of alcohol, but he refused a urine test, authorities said.

ALSO READ | From Cameron Green to Liam Livingstone, 5 most expensive players in IPL 2026 auctions

Woods entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday to suspicion of driving under the influence. He posted a statement Tuesday night saying that he was stepping away indefinitely “to seek treatment and focus on my health.”

The video also shows that officers found pills in Tiger Woods’ pocket after the crash.

“That’s a Norco,” Woods said after an officer pulled out two white pills from Woods pocket, referring to a painkiller that contains acetaminophen and hydrocodone. Authorities would later confirm they found that Woods was in possession of hydrocodone.