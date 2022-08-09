Throwback! When MS Dhoni walked into press conference with entire team to leave reporters stunned

During MS Dhoni's captaincy era, there were several reports of an alleged rift between his deputy Virender Sehwag and him. Before the commencement of the 2009 T20 World Cup, there was a lot said and written about Dhoni-Sehwag's equation in the media.

Thus, prior to the then defending champions India's opening clash -- versus Bangladesh -- in the second edition of the T20 WC, in England, Dhoni pulled off another unorthodox move and attended a press conference with the entire Team India players.

While Sehwag and the other members remained standing, Dhoni took a seat and read the official statement of the team, clearing the air regarding the alleged rift.

“Recent reports in the Indian media of a rift between myself and Sehwag amounts to nothing but false and irresponsible media reporting,” the statement read. “Our fans and supporters can take confidence from the wonderful unity that continues to exist in the team," it further added.

The entire rift rumours had got elevated when a reporter had inquired about Sehwag's fitness to Dhoni prior to the 2009 showpiece event. "Whatever is related to the fitness, you will get from the BCCI", Dhoni had replied. On being probed further, the keeper-batter replied, "I am not saying anything on that”, while even admitting he was very aware of the status of the injury.

For the unversed, Sehwag didn't play a single game for India in the 2009 T20 WC, where the Men in Blue bowed out in the Super Eight round.