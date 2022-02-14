THROWBACK: When MS Dhoni showed his simplicity by travelling with Jharkhand players in train - See pic

MS Dhoni remains a big name in world cricket. The 40-year-old remains active in the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite announcing his international retirement on August 15, 2020. The former Indian captain signed off from the highest level as one of the most successful wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time, amassing 17,266 runs, 16 tons, 108 half-centuries alongside claiming 634 catches and 195 stumpings.

Apart from his staggering numbers at the international level, Dhoni has always remained a down-to-earth person, adding more fans worldwide with his simplicity and humility. A fine example of his simplicity was on display when the former keeper-batter ditched the luxuries of a flight journey and travelled with his Jharkhand One-Day side by train, from Ranchi to Howrah, to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Kolkata in early 2017.

Dhoni rolled back the clock to his days of struggle, in the early 2000s, when he was posted as a ticket inspector in Kharagpur, to travel in second-tier AC of 18616 Kriya Yoga Express along with his state teammates.

Back then, it was Dhoni's first travel in train after 13 long years. On the occasion, Dhoni seemed very relaxed and content. He had also taken to his official Instagram handle to share a picture with his team members from their train journey in 2017. Here's the post:

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's CSK pay heartfelt tribute to Suresh Raina as star player goes unsold at IPL 2022 mega auction

"They (Jharkhand) did not have a special coach reserved for them and Dhoni travelled with his team and other co-passengers in 2AC. They had a block booking for 23 passengers including Dhoni," South Eastern Railway chief public relations officer Sanjoy Ghosh had then said.

"We had a prior information about this and so we had arranged special security when they boarded in Ranchi last night and upon their arrival this morning in Howrah," Ghosh said. "Railway is India's lifeline and everyone travels by train at some point. It's Dhoni's greatness that he opted to take train and be with his wards instead of flying," he added.

ALSO READ | Chennai Super Kings complete squad for IPL 2022: Deepak Chahar most expensive in Raina-less line-up

For the unversed, Dhoni was employed by SER as a TTE from September 2001 till July 2004 in Kharagpur; something which was very well-documented in his superhit biopic 'MS Dhoni The Untold Story' (released in 2016).

At present, Dhoni is gearing up to lead the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the forthcoming IPL 2022 edition, set to be held in India in late March. The Yellow Army have revamped and built a strong squad in the just-concluded two-day IPL 2022 mega auction, in Bengaluru.