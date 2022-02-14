MS Dhoni's CSK pay heartfelt tribute to Suresh Raina as star player goes unsold at IPL 2022 mega auction

The IPL 2022 mega auction was a successful two-day event, held in Bengaluru. While many marquee and uncapped players fetched whopping deals, some big names also went unsold. The likes of Suresh Raina, Adil Rashid, Imran Tahir, Shakib Al Hasan were part of the unsold list.

Talking about Raina, known as Mr. IPL, made heads turn by not getting any deal from a new franchise whereas he wasn't even re-signed by the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) setup. Having been a stalwart for the four-time champions, with most runs for the franchise and fourth-highest runs in IPL overall (5,528 runs), Raina didn't have a great run in CSK's title win in IPL 2021. He returned with only 160 runs at an average of 17.77. Thus, it played a part in his omission.

The Yellow Army, thus, took to Twitter and thanked its 'Chinna Thala' for his overall contributions after overlooking him at the mega auction. "Super Thanks for all the Yellove memories, Chinna Thala! #SuperkingForever," the four-time champions tweeted.

Coming to the auction, CSK brought back the likes of Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner and Robin Uthappa. They also invested in a host of uncapped players and signed overseas stars such as Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorious, Chris Jordan and Adam Milne. Shivam Dube was also roped in by the franchise on Day 2 of the mega auction in Bengaluru.

Complete squad for Dhoni-led CSK for IPL 2022:

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki

Remaining purse: INR 29.5 million