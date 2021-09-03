Throwback: When late actor Sidharth Shukla penned a heartfelt note for MS Dhoni following his international retirement

Television industry's superstar and actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 (Thursday) in Mumbai following a heart attack. The 'Balika Vadhu' actor and 'Big Boss' 13 winner breathed his last in Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, leaving his ardent fans stunned and in a state of shock.

Sidharth was at the peak of his career and his shocking death has left the whole television and film fraternity in absolute disbelief. Several superstars such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and many from the tv industry poured their heart out on hearing his sudden demise. The 40-year-old actor is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Apart from acting, Sidharth was known to be a huge cricket fan and adored former Indian captain MS Dhoni. On August 15, 2020, Dhoni -- along with Suresh Raina -- had announced his international retirement; leaving many teary-eyed. His retirement also left a huge mark on Sidharth's life and the late actor had penned an emotional note for the former wicketkeeper-batsman.

Sidharth took to his official Twitter handle to laud Dhoni as a cricketer and wrote, "There will be a lot of players & captains bt there can never b another #Dhoni..D man who always lead frm d front ..many play fr records you played to win and made records....India will miss you terribly.Thank you #MSDhoni & #Raina for your immense contribution to Team India !"

Not only Sidharth, but Dhoni has left a mark on many individuals worldwide, who follow the gentlemen's game. The former player amassed 17,266 runs, accounted for 634 catches, 359 sixes, 195 stumpings and led India to all three ICC titles during his international career.

At present, Dhoni is leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp in the UAE ahead of the second and final leg of the IPL 2021 edition, which will commence from September 19.