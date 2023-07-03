THROWBACK | I told Dhoni it was crap: When Gambhir rejected his former skipper's rotational policy

MS Dhoni remains the only international captain to have won all three ICC titles. During his captaincy tenure, India became mentally strong in tough situations in multi-nation events, believed in taking the game deep, backed multi-dimensional players and emphasised on fielding. Dhoni took several memorable decisions as captain, which changed the course of Indian cricket, but some of his calls raised eyebrows.

During India's tour of Australia in 2011/12, they were whitewashed in the four Tests and had a poor run in the tri-series, also involving Sri Lanka, in early 2012. Back then, Dhoni introduced a rotational policy where he did not play India's top three -- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir -- together before their must-win game versus the Lankans in Hobart.

As a result, India were not consistent and won only three out of eight matches. It is believed that Dhoni resorted to the rotational policy to accommodate Rohit Sharma in the line-up, keeping the 2015 ODI World Cup in mind (also held in Australia), along with having better fielders in the playing XI. Back in 2019, Gambhir recalled Dhoni's rotational policy and slammed it, calling it 'absolute crap'. 'It was absolute crap. If you make a decision, then back it' Four years back, in an interview with Lallantop, Gambhir pointed out, "As far as the rotation policy goes, it was absolute crap and I’ve always maintained it. I have always believed that players are supposed to follow their captain’s decision but if you ask me, it was complete crap. If he believed in the rotation policy so much, then he should have stuck to it. He started with the rotation policy but played all the three in the must-win games. If you make a decision, then back it."

“If you were preparing for the 2015 World Cup, then you shouldn’t have thought if you’re going to win this CV series or the one after this. It shouldn’t be like this. You began the policy but after four matches, when the results didn’t come, when questions began to be asked, then you start playing all three. That’s why I believe it was a complete waste of time If you play for your country, you should play your best team," the former batter added.

India's last game in the tri-series was against Sri Lanka, a must-win for them. Chasing a daunting 321, the Men in Blue had to pull off the run-chase in less than 40 overs to have any chance of qualifying for the finals. They rode on Sehwag-Sachin's blistering start, Gambhir's 64-ball 63, Virat Kohli's majestic 133 not out and Suresh Raina's unbeaten 24-ball 40 to win by seven wickets. However, they still could not feature in the best of three finals.

Australia defeated Sri Lanka, 2-1, in a best of three finals to win the tournament Down Under.

