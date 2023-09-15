Three Real Madrid players arrested over sexual video involving minor

Three unnamed Real Madrid reserve players have been arrested by the Spanish police for allegedly distributing a sexual video, featuring a minor.

While three players were detained from the Real Madrid sports complex in Madrid, a fourth player was currently being investigated. One of those arrested is a reserve team player and two play for the third team.

The police informed that the arrested players were not minors. They were released following a court decision, and only after data on their mobile phones was seized.

"They were detained on suspicion of distributing a video with sexual content involving a minor," a Guardia Civil police spokesman was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

According to Spanish media outlets, the case came to light after the mother of the minor reported earlier this month that one of the detainees had recorded a sex tape of her daughter and distributed it. The 16-year-old girl and her mother hailed from the Canary Islands - the southernmost region of the country.

The club in a statement said it was aware that a player from Real Madrid's second team Castilla and three players from Real Madrid C -- the Spanish club's third team -- "have made statements to the Guardia Civil in relation to a complaint about the alleged circulation of a private video via WhatsApp".

Growing culture of sexism and violence against women in football

The arrests of the three players has once again highlighted the increasing occurrences of sexism and vile male behaviour in the footballing world, especially Spanish football.

Former Spanish Football Federation chief Luis Rubiales has been in the news headlines for the last few weeks after he kissed Spain’s World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips, without her consent.

Despite strong public backlash, Rubiales refused to resign from his position for a long time, before succumbing to the pressure, over the weekend. Rubiales continues to maintain the kiss was consensual.

Earlier this month, Brazil and Manchester United winger Antony came under scrutiny as well after allegations emerged that he had assaulted his partner last year.

As things stand, Antony might sit out the upcoming Premier League and Champions League matches involving United. The Red Devils will face high-flying Brighton when they return from the international break, before travelling to Germany to face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener at the Allianz Arena.

This is not the first time Manchester United are facing similar issues off the field as they previously had to deal with the situation surrounding Mason Greenwood who had reportedly assaulted his partner as well. Greenwood had to go to prison before the case was dropped after lengthy proceedings. Crown Prosecution Service said it was due to "the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light".

Initially, Manchester United were keen to bring back Greenwood to the first team, before facing intense criticism from the fans. Consequently, Greenwood was let go as La Liga club Getafe snapped him for the season with United paying the major part of the salary.

(With inputs from agencies)