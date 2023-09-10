Premier League: Antony granted 'leave of absence' as Manchester United star fights abuse allegations in Brazil

Manchester United have granted winger Antony an extended leave as the player fights domestic violence allegations in Brazil. The 'leave of absence' was granted on Sunday, September 10 as the winger won’t report at the team’s training complex in Carrington. Antony has been accused of allegations by his girlfriend that saw him dropped from the Brazil squad for CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying games against Bolivia and Peru.

United release statement

"Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony.

"Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.

"As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse,” a statement released by Manchester United read.

The former Ajax man, now in his second season with the club had been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend in June and further accusations from her were made public Monday. This is not the first time Manchester United are facing similar issues off the field as they previously had to deal with the situation surrounding Mason Greenwood.

Not for the first time

Still a United player, Greenwood was frozen out of the squad in January 2022 when he was accused of similar domestic violence treatment by his ex-girlfriend. As a consequence of the situation, Greenwood was arrested and was out of favour from the side despite being one of the best players at the club. He continues to remain a United player but was recently sent on loan to Spanish side Getafe.

As things stand, Antony looks likely to sit out of the upcoming Premier League and Champions League clashes. United will face high-flying Brighton when they return from the international break while they will travel to record-German champions Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener at the Allianz Arena.

