/'This tournament is a curse. It was my last time as a...': Anahat Singh reacts after winning World Junior Squash Championship

India’s top-ranked squash player Anahat Singh made history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship. The 18-year-old beat Egypt’s Ruqayya Salem 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women’s final in Ontario.

“It means the world. I still feel like I’m dreaming,” Anahat said after winning the title.

“I’ve been losing in the semis and quarters over the last four years. I’ve always said, if anyone’s asked, ‘This tournament’s a curse,’ and I’ve never been able to play well in the event,” the Delhi-based player said.

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Anahat said lifting the trophy in her final year as a junior made the achievement even more memorable.

“This is my last year (as a junior) and my only chance to win it. It means the world,” Anahat added.

She also said her main aim before the final was to stay calm and enjoy the experience.

“I knew if I’m stressed, I play terribly, so I just came out on court and hit my lines well… I wanted to enjoy every moment of getting to play in a world championship final,” she said.

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Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) secretary-general Cyrus Poncha called Anahat’s triumph a landmark achievement for Indian squash.

“It’s a historic moment for Indian squash. Anahat has the potential to reach great heights,” Poncha said.

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He also remembered the vision of former SRFI patron N. Ramachandran.

“(The late) Mr N Ramachandran, SRFI patron and visionary of Indian Squash Academy, always said it was his dream that India produce a world champion in individual events,” Poncha continued.

“We achieved it in doubles, but to replicate that success in singles, it is really a dream come true. A lot of hard work and effort by Anahat, of course, but we’ve had the entire nation behind her and her successes over the last few years.”

PM Modi congratulates Anahat Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anahat Singh on her historic World Junior Squash Championship triumph, saying the landmark achievement would inspire more youngsters to take up the sport.