/India regain No.1 spot in ICC T20I team rankings

India have reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings after beating Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series on Saturday (Jul 25). The 2026 T20 World Cup champions moved back to the top after briefly dropping to second following their 0-4 T20I series defeat to England earlier this month. Both India and England are tied on 268 rating points, but India sit above England after the decimal-point calculation in the ICC rankings.

Ishan Kishan goes past Virat Kohli

Batting first at the Harare Sports Club, India posted a commanding 219/5 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan led the scoring with 81, while vice-captain Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on a quickfire 60 off just 29 deliveries.

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Ishan’s knock also took his tally to 783 runs in 22 T20Is in 2026, helping him move past Virat Kohli’s record of 781 runs in a calendar year, which the former India captain set in 20 T20Is in 2022.

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Only Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma are now ahead of Ishan among Indian batters with the most T20I runs in a calendar year. Suryakumar scored 1,164 runs in 31 matches in 2022, while Abhishek made 859 runs in 21 T20Is in 2025.

After winning the Player of the Match award for his match-winning innings, Ishan now has another milestone in sight, as he can surpass Abhishek’s tally if he scores enough runs in the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe on Sunday (Jul 26).