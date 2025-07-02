/Failure in IPL, shining elsewhere? RR's West Indies player hits three consecutive 50s in USA's MLC

West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer is a well-known name in Indian Premier League (IPL) where he has been part of Rajasthan Royals since 2022. Before that, he played for Delhi Capitals in 2020 and 2021 season post spending his maiden year with RCB in 2019. The West Indies batter, however, has failed to live up to his reputation in the IPL, scoring just three fifties in last four seasons. Hetmyer has been in top form in USA-based Major League Cricket (MLC) though, scoring three consecutive fifties in last three matches while playing for Seattle Orcas.

Hetmyer shines in MLC for Seattle Orcas

The West Indies batter has scored 97, 64 not out and 78 not out in his last three innings, respectively for Seattle Orcas - helping the team win all three matches as well. In total, Hetmyer has played six matches and scored 309 runs at an astonishing average of 103 and excellent strike rate of 220.

Hetmyer is failure in IPL?

Hetmyer batted in 13 games for RR in IPL 2025 but managed to score only 239 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 145 with just one fifty-plus score. In fact, the last time he scored in excess of 300 run in an IPL season was back in 2022 when he managed 314 runs in 15 games at an average of 37 and a strike rate of almost 154.



IPL 2022 also remains the only season Hetmyer has scored 300 or more run in a season - his next best is 299 runs in IPL 2023 at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 151.