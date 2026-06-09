/‘This place is home’: Virat Kohli reflects on RCB’s back-to-back IPL titles

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli shared an emotional message on X after the franchise completed a remarkable IPL 2026 campaign by securing back-to-back titles. RCB retained the trophy with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31. With the victory, Bengaluru became only the third franchise in IPL history, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, to successfully defend their title.

Posting a video on X, Kohli reflected on the team’s memorable journey throughout the season and praised the unity that defined the squad’s success.

"Started the season with belief. Ended with back to back titles. This team lived every emotion together. The highs, the pressure, the hurdles, and the unwavering support. It feels extra special because... this place is HOME!" Kohli wrote.

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Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB delivered a dominant all-round display in the final, as their bowlers restricted Gujarat Titans to 155/8 in 20 overs before the batters comfortably chased down the target with two overs remaining.

Earlier in the evening, Gujarat struggled to build momentum after being asked to bat first. Washington Sundar fought hard with an unbeaten 50 off 37 deliveries, while Nishant Sindhu contributed 20 runs.

RCB’s bowling unit was spearheaded by Rasikh Dar Salam, who claimed 3/27, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets each.

Chasing 156, RCB laid a strong foundation through a 62-run opening stand between Venkatesh Iyer and Kohli. Although Gujarat managed to reduce the defending champions to 132/5, Kohli remained unbeaten and guided his side across the line to seal another historic IPL crown.