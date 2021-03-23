This one is for my dad: Krunal Pandya gets emotional after smashing fastest-ever 50 on ODI debut - Watch

Krunal Pandya on Tuesday created a world record of scoring the fastest half-century on debut in ODI cricket as he smashed a 26-ball 50 to rescue India from a difficult spot in the first ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. While Krunal hammered the English bowlers all over the park, the left-handed all-rounder got emotional after the end of the innings and was spotted hugging his brother Hardik Pandya and crying.

“This one is for my dad. I did get emotional (holding back tears),” Krunal told Star Sports after the end of India's innings as the hosts posted a mammoth score of 317/5 in 50 overs.

Krunal also became the 15th Indian batsman to score 50+ runs on debut in ODI cricket with Faiz Fazal being the last to achieve the feat in 2016.

The all-rounder also looked emotional when he was handed his debut ODI cap before the start of the match and waived his Team India cap towards the sky while remembering his late father.

Hardik and Krunal's father – Himanshu Pandya – had passed away earlier on January 16 this year at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Both Hardik and Krunal had posted emotional tributes to their father on social media platforms.

"Cannot get over the feeling that you have left us. Still processing the loss and emptiness that you have left behind. There were so many things left to say and do. Miss you everyday Papa. Wanted to thank everyone who took the time out to message me and share this loss," Krunal wrote on Instagram after his father passed away.

Krunal gave a fitting tribute to his father by smashing the fastest 50 on debut in ODI cricket and helped India get into a strong position heading into the second innings of the match.