England provide injury update on Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings

England cricket team has been handed an injury issues after Sam Billings left the field while holding his shoulder during the first ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Billings stood near the boundary rope as he dived in a bid to save a four. Even England skipper Eoin Morgan was forced out of the field after suffering a split webbing between his right thumb and index finger.

However, the awkward landing put Billings in pain as he stood up and walked off the field after being attended by the England medical team. Now, it has been confirmed that Billings has "sprained his collarbone joint" but the issue is not related to the shoulder injury he suffered back in 2019, which ruled him out of the ICC World Cup 2019 – won by England.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 10,000 international runs on home soil

England team spokesperson said: “Sam Billings has sprained his collar bone joint. It’s not related to the previous shoulder injury he suffered in 2019. It’s sore, he’s currently receiving treatment and we are hopeful he will be able to bat later.”

On Eoin Morgan: "Eoin has split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger. He has had four stitches inserted by the England team doctor. He expects to be able to bat."

After splitting the webbing on his right hand, Morgs has had four stitches.



He expects to be able to bat later.



🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/5GJeEi3rwP — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 23, 2021 ×

Billings, after the ODI series against India, is set to play for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL). The ongoing series is being seen as Billings’ opportunity, like other fringe players, to stake claim to England's 50-over and T20I side.

Liam Livingstone replaced Billings in the field and took the catch of Shreyas Iyer to dismiss the latest Lancashire recruit.

ALSO READ: BCCI-NCA conducts Level 2 coaching courses for international and domestic cricketers

England would be hoping to salvage some pride in the ODI series after being thumped by India in the Test and T20I series.