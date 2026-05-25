/‘They are attacking my friends and family,' Travis Head’s wife reveals online abuse after Kohli spat

Online abuse directed at cricketers, their spouses and even friends and extended family members has become an unfortunate norm these days. Travis Head and his wife are back at the receiving end of this. After SRH opener and RCB icon Virat Kohli indulged in a verbal spat during their face-off the past week, Virat’s fans took to Instagram, abusing Head’s wife and even her friends. Not for the first time did the pair face similar trauma, as following Head’s unbeaten match-winning 137 against India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, he and his family were abused online.

During RCB’s run chase in Hyderabad, Kohli and Head exchanged words, with the Indian veteran not shaking hands with his Aussie counterpart after the match, sparking online debate. While a section of fans defended Virat’s action, saying such things keep happening between players, many trolled Kohli for acting too arrogantly and harshly over a spat. Although neither commented on it, Virat’s fans flooded Head and his wife’s social media handles with sheer abuse.



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Speaking to the Australian media outlet The Advertiser, Head’s wife, Jessica, revealed she woke up to her social media being flooded with online abuse the day after a spat with Kohli.



“It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup,” Jessica said in a chat with The Advertiser. “I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine, but they are attacking my friends and family.”



Even after Australia beat India to win their sixth ODI World Cup in November 2023, Head, his wife and even his young daughter received disturbing online abuse and threats. Jessica, however, has urged the fans to be more respectful on social media.



“I think across all sports at the moment there’s an important conversation around mental health, perspective and the way we speak to one another,” she added. “Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering there are real people and families behind the game. Hopefully, this encourages more kindness and support for one another.”

