/IPL 2026 Road to Playoffs: How RCB, GT, SRH and RR entered top 4

M: 14, W: 9, L: 5, Pts: 18, NRR: +0.783

RCB finished the league stage as one of the most dominant sides, securing 18 points with 9 wins from 14 matches. They suffered only 5 losses and maintained a strong net run rate. Their batting unit was led by Virat Kohli, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar stood out as the leading wicket taker. RCB’s playoff fixture is Qualifier 1, giving them two chances to reach the final if they fail in the first knockout clash.

Most Runs (Orange Cap contender): Virat Kohli (557 Runs)

Most Wickets (Purple Cap Leader): Bhuvneshwar Kumar (24 Wickets)

Qualifier 1 Match Details:

Facing Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 26, 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Winner heads straight to the final.