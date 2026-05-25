/IPL 2026 Road to Playoffs: How RCB, GT, SRH and RR entered top 4

RCB, GT, SRH and RR have qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs after a thrilling league stage. RCB, GT enter Qualifier 1, while RR face SRH in the Eliminator after sealing the final spot with a crucial win over Mumbai Indians to complete the top four.
The IPL 2026 has moved to playoff stage with four teams sealing their spots after a dramatic league stage. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals have qualified for the knockout rounds. RCB, GT, and SRH dominated the top three positions with consistent form, while RR clinched the final berth with a crucial win over Mumbai Indians. The stage is now set for Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the grand final on May 31 as the IPL 2026 trophy hunt intensifies.
M: 14, W: 9, L: 5, Pts: 18, NRR: +0.783
RCB finished the league stage as one of the most dominant sides, securing 18 points with 9 wins from 14 matches. They suffered only 5 losses and maintained a strong net run rate. Their batting unit was led by Virat Kohli, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar stood out as the leading wicket taker. RCB’s playoff fixture is Qualifier 1, giving them two chances to reach the final if they fail in the first knockout clash.
Most Runs (Orange Cap contender): Virat Kohli (557 Runs)
Most Wickets (Purple Cap Leader): Bhuvneshwar Kumar (24 Wickets)
Qualifier 1 Match Details:
Facing Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 26, 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Winner heads straight to the final.
M: 14, W: 9, L: 5, Pts: 18, NRR: +0.695
Led by Shubman Gill, GT enter their fourth playoffs in five years. Gujarat Titans matched RCB with 18 points from 14 matches but lost the top spot because of NRR. Their campaign was defined by consistency and explosive middle-order batting. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill anchored the batting charge, while Kagiso Rabad led the bowling attack with key breakthroughs. GT enter the playoffs with strong momentum and will play Qualifier 1, aiming directly for a spot in the IPL 2026 final.
Most Runs (Orange Cap Leader): Sai Sudharsan (638 Runs)
Most Wickets (Joint Purple Cap Leader): Kagiso Rabada (24 Wickets)
Qualifier 1 Match Details:
Clashing with table-toppers RCB on May 26, 2026, at Dharamsala. A double-chance advantage keeps Titans' final hopes high.
M: 14, W: 9, L: 5, Pts: 18, NRR: +0.524
SRH also finished on 18 points with 9 wins in 14 matches, but slightly behind on net run rate. Heinrich Klaasen has acted as the wrecker-in-chief in middle-overs with explosive boundaries. Their campaign was powered by aggressive batting performances from Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, who consistently delivered in pressure situations. In bowling, Eshaan Malinga and Sakib Hussain helped the team with 15+ wickets each. SRH will feature in Eliminator, where a win sends them into the Qualifier 2 for a place in the final but a loss will end their season.
Most Runs (3rd on Orange Cap list): Heinrich Klaasen (606 Runs)
Most Wickets: Eshan Malinga (19 Wickets)
Eliminator Match Details:
Meeting Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-stakes do-or-die Eliminator on May 27, 2026, at Maharaja Yadavindra Stadium in New Chandigarh.
M: 14, W: 8, L: 6, Pts: 16, NRR: +0.189
Rajasthan locked the final playoff berth on the last day after a 30-run win over MI. Royals completed the top four with 16 points from 14 matches, registering 8 wins and 6 losses. Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has boosted their title credentials along with bowling performance of Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger. RR’s season was marked by inconsistency but strong finishes in must-win games took them to final 4. They will play the Eliminator, meaning one loss ends their campaign.
Most Runs: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (583 Runs)
Most Wickets: Jofra Archer (21 Wickets)
Eliminator Match Details:
Challenging SRH in the high-intensity Eliminator in New Chandigarh on May 27, 2026. Loser goes home; winner advances to Qualifier 2!