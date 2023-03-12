'The greatness of the champion...': Twitterati bow as Virat Kohli hits Test century after more than 1,000 days

Former India skipper Virat Kohli scored his 28th Test century on Day four of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. With the ton, Kohli ended his more than three-year long draught, 1,205 days to be precise, in Test cricket and Twitter couldn't keep calm on the big achievement.

The century, Kohli's 75th in the international match, came off 241 balls and the modern great thanked almighty before kissing his locket and getting back to work. Notably, Kohli last scored a century in Test cricket against Bangladesh at Eden Garden, Kolkata in November 2019.

Twitterati, however, put out the emotions in their words and they celebrated Kohli's - fondly called King Kohli - latest century. Here are a few reactions:

This is Virat Kohli the batter. Has the power and the tools, and knows when to use what. Well played @imVkohli 👏🏽 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/TSmEV2G2jD — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2023 ×

A long wait is finally over …28th test 💯 for @imVkohli very well played 👏🏻 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) March 12, 2023 ×

Good to see @imVkohli back scoring a Test ton .. Love watching him Bat .. Over 3 yrs since his last one .. My guess is a few might come along now .. #INDvAUS #Kohli #100 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 12, 2023 ×

28th Test Hundred for King Kohli, the wait is over, the man is back roaring in the longer format.



The greatness of the champion has been unleashed. pic.twitter.com/drpkbBY88o — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2023 ×

There were a lot of talks around Kohli's talk in last couple of years but the ace batter shut down his critics, scoring a century in a T20I, ODI and now Tests in space of six months.

Kohli is second on the list most tons in international cricket with 75 centuries, sitting behind Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's ton of tons.

Kohli's century also helped India take control of the Ahmedabad Test as well. Thanks to his 162-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Axar Patel (79), India took a lead of 91 runs in the first innings after Australia scored 480 in their first inning. Kohli was the last wicket to fall for 186 as India scored 571/9 with Shreyas Iyer not available to bat due to back issues.

