'That was fun': Neeraj Chopra attempts another adventure sport, watch breathtaking video

India's javelin star and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has taken some time off for himself after spending days in hectic shooting schedules for ad campaigns, etc. He was also busy attending events and meeting people, after his historic win at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Neeraj recently travelled to the Maldives, from where he had posted a video of replicating his javelin throw underwater, while scuba-diving. Now, he has attempted another adventure sport and shared a breathtaking video with his fans and followers from Dubai.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra's Olympic-gold winning javelin fetches Rs 15 million in E-auction of goods gifted to PM Modi

In the video, Neeraj can be seen enjoying skydiving as the 23-year-old spoke about his experience. He captioned the post in Hindi, which can be translated in English as: "I was scared before jumping from the airplane but it was a lot of fun after that."

Watch the video here:

Neeraj Chopra has made the entire nation proud with his stunning performance at the Tokyo 2020 Games and gained immense popularity. Recently, his Olympic-gold winning javelin got a top price at the E-auction of gifts and mementoes presented to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chopra scripted history when he won India's maiden Olympic medal in athletics — a javelin gold. After winning the medal, Neeraj spoke exclusively to WION about his journey and dreams. He said it is a "happy moment" for him as he led India to its best-ever haul in the Olympics with seven medals — a gold, two silvers and four bronze medals.

On his win, he had said, "It's hard to believe at the moment, sometimes I feel it it's a dream. But for me, it's a dream come true. Gold in the Olympics is a different feeling and I also feel great to have done this for our country."