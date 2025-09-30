/'Thanks to ..': Ravi Ashwin credits THIS premium Pakistani pacer after India's Asia Cup truimph

India clinched a dramatic five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup final, chasing down 147 in the last over of a tense clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (Sep 28). But just as fans celebrated another memorable win over their arch-rivals, the post-match presentation took a shocking turn. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Mohsin Naqvi abruptly left the ground with the Asia Cup trophy after Indian players refused to accept the trophy and medals from him. While off-field events grabbed headlines, former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin roasted Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf, claiming he helped the "Men in Blue' to win the continental tournament.

Ashwin’s Dig at Rauf: ‘Thanks to Him, We Won Easily’

“Thanks to Haris Rauf, we won the match easily. Tilak soaked up the pressure brilliantly. He handled both pace and spin, adjusted to the pitch, and picked his shots smartly. That six off Rauf looked easy, but it wasn’t.” He took a jibe at Pakistan's premium fast bowler Haris Rauf, who conceded 50 runs in just 3.4 overs.

Whereas, India’s chase had started poorly, as they reduced from 7-0 to 20 for 3 with Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav dismissed cheaply.

But Tilak Varma, in his debut Asia Cup final, delivered a match-winning 69 off 53 balls under immense pressure. Ashwin hailed the youngster’s temperament and ability to read the conditions and play accordingly.

India’s bowlers, especially the spinners, laid the foundation for victory. Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav shared six wickets between them, dismantling Pakistan’s middle order after a solid start from Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman.

Ashwin praised the spin duo’s variations and temperament, contrasting them with Pakistan’s inability to handle pressure. “Sri Lanka played our spinners better, but Pakistan collapsed. That’s the difference, handling big match nerves,” he added