/From Kuldeep Yadav to Shaheen Shah Afridi, 5 bowlers with most wickets in Asia Cup 2025

From Kuldeep Yadav to Shaheen Shah Afridi, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in Asia Cup 2025. This list also includes Junaid Siddique, Mustafizur Rahman and Haris Rauf.
India’s Kuldeep Yadav finished as the highest wicket-taker of the Asia Cup 2025 with 17 wickets in seven matches at a bowling average of 9.29 and economy of 6.27.
Pakistan's star pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, features second on this list with 10 wickets in seven matches at a bowling average of 16.40 and economy of 6.27. In the final of Asia Cup 2025, he bowled economically, conceding only 20 runs in four overs and taking the key wicket of Suryakumar Yadav.
With nine wickets in three Asia Cup 2025 matches, UAE's Junaid Siddique is next on the list. He ended the tournament with a good bowling average of 6.33 and a economy rate of 6.33.
Bangladesh star left-arm pacer, Mustafizur Rahman, features fourth on this list with nine wickets in six matches at a bowling average of 19.00. During the tournament, he achieved the milestone of becoming the first Bangladeshi bowler to take 150 wickets in T20Is.
Haris Rauf, known for his pace bowling, features next on this list with nine wickets in five Asia Cup 2025 games. Rauf's performance in the Asia Cup final against India was heavily criticized after he conceded 50 runs in 3.4 overs.