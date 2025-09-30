LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Kuldeep Yadav to Shaheen Shah Afridi, 5 bowlers with most wickets in Asia Cup 2025

From Kuldeep Yadav to Shaheen Shah Afridi, 5 bowlers with most wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 30, 2025, 11:18 IST | Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 11:18 IST

From Kuldeep Yadav to Shaheen Shah Afridi, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in Asia Cup 2025. This list also includes Junaid Siddique, Mustafizur Rahman and Haris Rauf.

Kuldeep Yadav (India) - 17 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kuldeep Yadav (India) - 17 wickets

India’s Kuldeep Yadav finished as the highest wicket-taker of the Asia Cup 2025 with 17 wickets in seven matches at a bowling average of 9.29 and economy of 6.27.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) - 10 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) - 10 wickets

Pakistan's star pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, features second on this list with 10 wickets in seven matches at a bowling average of 16.40 and economy of 6.27. In the final of Asia Cup 2025, he bowled economically, conceding only 20 runs in four overs and taking the key wicket of Suryakumar Yadav.

Junaid Siddique (UAE) - 9 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Junaid Siddique (UAE) - 9 wickets

With nine wickets in three Asia Cup 2025 matches, UAE's Junaid Siddique is next on the list. He ended the tournament with a good bowling average of 6.33 and a economy rate of 6.33.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - 9 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - 9 wickets

Bangladesh star left-arm pacer, Mustafizur Rahman, features fourth on this list with nine wickets in six matches at a bowling average of 19.00. During the tournament, he achieved the milestone of becoming the first Bangladeshi bowler to take 150 wickets in T20Is.

Haris Rauf (Pakistan) - 9 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan) - 9 wickets

Haris Rauf, known for his pace bowling, features next on this list with nine wickets in five Asia Cup 2025 games. Rauf's performance in the Asia Cup final against India was heavily criticized after he conceded 50 runs in 3.4 overs.

Trending Photo

From Australia’s World Cup reign to India’s near misses – 7 defining facts of women’s ODI World Cup
6

From Australia’s World Cup reign to India’s near misses – 7 defining facts of women’s ODI World Cup

Dil Chahta Hai to Chhaava: Must-watch Akshaye Khanna movies on OTT platforms
6

Dil Chahta Hai to Chhaava: Must-watch Akshaye Khanna movies on OTT platforms

‘Silva, Everest, Olympus’: 5 tallest mountains in our solar system
5

‘Silva, Everest, Olympus’: 5 tallest mountains in our solar system

Kantara turns 3: Bull Racing, Kalaripayattu and more, A look at Rishab Shetty's gruelling prep for thriller film
5

Kantara turns 3: Bull Racing, Kalaripayattu and more, A look at Rishab Shetty's gruelling prep for thriller film

'From 2 hours to 2 mins’: What is the Grand Canyon Bridge and how did China manage to build it?
7

'From 2 hours to 2 mins’: What is the Grand Canyon Bridge and how did China manage to build it?