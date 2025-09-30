/WATCH | Tilak Varma gets hero’s welcome in Hyderabad after Asia Cup final masterclass

Indian star player Tilak Varma received a hero’s welcome in Hyderabad following his stellar performance in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan. The young left-hander, who played a vital role in India's thrilling win, was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd and media frenzy, with chants of his name and the sound of dhol echoing through the air. Varma’s composed knock of 69* from 53 balls, including three fours and four sixes, along with crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, helped India chase down 147 after a disastrous start at 20/3. His maturity in handling pressure was evident, as he anchored the chase, ensuring India crossed the finish line.

Tilak's reputation as a big-match performer continues to grow, with an impressive record in high-stakes games. In five knockout innings for the Mumbai Indians and India, he has scored 207 runs at an average of 51.75 and a strike rate over 160. Additionally, his T20I chase stats are remarkable, with 370 runs from 11 innings at an average of 92.50 and a strike rate of 134.54, including three half-centuries.

His performances have been one of the few highlights in India’s otherwise inconsistent middle-order. In six innings, Varma has scored 213 runs at an average of 71.00, with three unbeaten knocks. His final performance in the Asia Cup final was crucial, making him India’s second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, behind Abhishek Sharma.