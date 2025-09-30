/WATCH | Tilak Varma gets hero’s welcome in Hyderabad after Asia Cup final masterclass

Tilak Varma’s composed 69 (not out) steered India to win in the Asia Cup final after a top-order collapse, with strong partnerships helping India’s successful chase of 147
Indian star player Tilak Varma received a hero’s welcome in Hyderabad following his stellar performance in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan. The young left-hander, who played a vital role in India's thrilling win, was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd and media frenzy, with chants of his name and the sound of dhol echoing through the air. Varma’s composed knock of 69* from 53 balls, including three fours and four sixes, along with crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, helped India chase down 147 after a disastrous start at 20/3. His maturity in handling pressure was evident, as he anchored the chase, ensuring India crossed the finish line.
Tilak's reputation as a big-match performer continues to grow, with an impressive record in high-stakes games. In five knockout innings for the Mumbai Indians and India, he has scored 207 runs at an average of 51.75 and a strike rate over 160. Additionally, his T20I chase stats are remarkable, with 370 runs from 11 innings at an average of 92.50 and a strike rate of 134.54, including three half-centuries.
His performances have been one of the few highlights in India’s otherwise inconsistent middle-order. In six innings, Varma has scored 213 runs at an average of 71.00, with three unbeaten knocks. His final performance in the Asia Cup final was crucial, making him India’s second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, behind Abhishek Sharma.
Coming to the match, Pakistan set a target of 147 after a steady 84-run stand between Sahidzada Farhan (57 off 38) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35). However, India’s spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/30) wreaked havoc, reducing Pakistan from 113/1 to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) contributing in the death overs. In India’s chase, they stumbled to 20/3 early on due to a fine spell by Faheem Ashraf (3/29). But Varma’s unbeaten 69 and his partnerships with Samson (24 off 21) and Dube (33 off 22) turned the match around. The chase was completed with Rinku Singh, making his Asia Cup debut, hitting the winning runs on the very first ball he faced. Varma's performance in the final, along with his consistent match-winning ability, has made him one of India’s brightest young talents