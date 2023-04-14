'Thank you, Leo' - Roger Federer pens heartfelt tribute to Lionel Messi for being 100 most influential people

Tennis icon and legend Roger Federer has penned a heartfelt letter to football great Lionel Messi after being named the among100 most influential people in the world in 2023. Messi, who led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup victory was applauded by the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who hung his racquet in the September of last year.

"Lionel Messi’s goal-scoring records and championship wins need no recounting here. What stands out to me about Messi, 35, is his consistent greatness over so many years. This is so difficult to achieve, and then maintain. He dribbles like a magician, and his angular passes are works of art. His awareness and anticipation are almost beyond comprehension,” read Federer’s letter via Mundo Albiceleste.

The former eight-time Wimbledon Champion struggled with injuries towards the end of his career and did not taste Grand Slam success since January 2018 when he won the Australian Open. Highlighting the burden on an athlete’s career, Federer was full of praise for the Paris Saint-Germain star.

“My career has just come to an end. I now realize how much weight we athletes carry. But in our daily lives, we don’t even realize it. For a football player like Messi, that weight likely feels more massive, as he represents both a world-renowned club and a very passionate country. Argentina’s World Cup victory was magnificent. Millions of fans’ taking to the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate was an amazing moment in sports, witnessed around the world. Even those who don’t follow football must have realized the true impact of the world’s most popular game."

Considered by many as the greatest tennis player of all time, Federer won an unprecedented eight Wimbledon titles along with six Australian Open titles, five US Open titles and a solitary French Open title in 2009. He had idolised other football greats in Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta before Messi became his modern-day favourite.

“Growing up, Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta were my favorite Argentine players. I was lucky enough to meet both of them. They inspired me. Now Messi can inspire future generations. I can only hope we get to see his unique creativity and artistry for a little bit longer. Don’t blink too often as Messi performs on the pitch. You may miss something incredible from the man of the moment."

While Federer is no longer part of the ATP circuit, Messi continues to play his brand of football in Europe while he is in the twilight of his career. It is speculated that he could leave Paris Saint-Germain for Barcelona in the summer when his contract expires.

