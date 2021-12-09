'Thank you Captain', BCCI thanks Virat Kohli for his service as Team India's ODI captain

ANI
Mumbai, India Published: Dec 09, 2021, 09:07 PM(IST)

BCCI thanks Virat Kohli for his service as India ODI captain Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Opening batter Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named India's new ODI skipper and the star player will take over from Kohli starting with the South Africa series in January next year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday thanked Virat Kohli for leading Team India with "grit, passion and determination".

Opening batter Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named India's new ODI skipper and the star player will take over from Kohli starting with the South Africa series in January next year.

"A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. Flag of IndiaTop with upwards arrow above. Thank you Captain .@imVkohli," BCCI tweeted.

ALSO READ: He's still a leader of the team: India's newly-appointed limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma opines on Virat Kohli

×

Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

×

The Test series which gets underway from December 26 will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma succeeds Virat Kohli: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence as Hitman named India's ODI captain

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Dec 09, 2021 | 1st Test - Day Stumps
The Ashes, 2021/22
AUS
343/7
(84.0 ov)
 VS
ENG
147
(50.1 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Dec 04, 2021 | 2nd Test
Pakistan in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021
BAN
(32.0 ov) 87 fol
(84.4 ov) 205
VS
PAK
300/4 dec (98.3 ov)
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 8 runs
Full Scorecard →
Dec 03, 2021 | 2nd Test
New Zealand in India, 2 Test Series, 2021
IND
(109.5 ov) 325
(70.0 ov) 276/7 dec
VS
NZ
62 (28.1 ov)
167 (56.3 ov)
India beat New Zealand by 372 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App