Rohit Sharma succeeds Virat Kohli: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence as Hitman named India's ODI captain

BCCI dropped a bomb on Wednesday (December 8) as the board announced Rohit Sharma as the new Team India ODI captain. Many believed Virat Kohli was set to lose the top job in the ODI format after he resigned as the T20I skipper.

As per reports, the BCCI had given Kohli 48 hours to announce that he would be stepping aside as the ODI captain. However, when the 33-year-old chose to remain silent, the board went ahead by announcing Rohit as the new captain in the 50-over format. For the unversed, Rohit had already succeeded Kohli as the T20I captain and, hence, will now serve as the limited-overs skipper altogether.

ALSO READ | 'He is not overawed' - Ravi Shastri gives his take on Captain Rohit Sharma as Hitman succeeds Virat Kohli

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly finally reacted to big development and broke his silence on Kohli being replaced by Hitman. “It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together,” Ganguly told ANI.

"Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats. So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him," he stated.

ALSO READ | 'That's something that he will be able...' - Rohit Sharma opines on Team India head coach Rahul Dravid

The BCCI President added, "We have full faith in Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities, and Virat will continue as the Test captain. We as BCCI are confident that Indian cricket is in good hands. We thank Virat Kohli for his contributions as captain in the white-ball format."

Talking about Kohli's run as an ODI captain, he led India to the 2017 Champions Trophy final and the semi-final of the 2019 ODI WC. He ended with a win percentage of over 70 (70.43), however, couldn't end India's eight-year-long ICC-title drought.

Thus, Indian cricket will start a new era in their forthcoming tour of South Africa, where they will have Kohli serving as the Test captain whereas Rohit will start his journey as the shorter formats' skipper.

India's tour of SA comprises three Tests and ODIs each, which will commence with the Test series on December 26 in Centurion.