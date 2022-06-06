Tests, ODIs or T20Is? Former Indian opener picks the format which is 'most boring and meaningless'

Former Indian opener-turned-commentator feels that nobody really remembers the 50-over matches anymore and called for changes to be made in the ODI format. Before him, ex-Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri had called up for the discontinuation of T20I matches and restricting the format to only World Cups. Now, Chopra feels it is the shorter format which is 'most boring contest and meaningless'.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, the 44-year-old cricket expert Chopra pointed out, "If you see the interest levels, keeping the Tests aside as everything is not commercialization, I feel ODI cricket is the most boring contest. It is the most meaningless, it is the format that no one remembers."

ALSO READ | When we need them to score runs, they get out: Kapil Dev on India's top order's T20 batting approach

"It is the format where neither the broadcasters nor the fans enjoy it. That's ODI cricket and there are multiple reasons for that. In 50-over cricket, the 30 overs in the middle are neither a Test nor a T20. ODI is not a format that is going to keep you engaged for too long," he opined.

Chopra further added, "I think ODI cricket is struggling. It is not T20I cricket that is struggling. Let the T20 internationals continue because the broadcasters will need them, or else they won't give you the money. Every country's broadcast rights will take a major hit."

Ever since the T20 cricket rose to prominence, it has affected both Test and ODI format. While a lot is being done to keep the purest format relevant in current times, with the introduction of a WTC, and many Test series have lived upto expectations as well recently -- with less number of draws -- ODI cricket has taken a hit, especially when it comes to bilaterals involving lowly-ranked sides.