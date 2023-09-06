Tennis: Unseeded Ben Shelton takes down Frances Tiafoe to set up semi-final clash vs Novak Djokovic in US Open
Story highlights
Shelton won a crucial third-set tie-break and then pulled away in the fourth set to settle a historic first Grand Slam quarter-final in the Open era featuring two African-American men.
Shelton won a crucial third-set tie-break and then pulled away in the fourth set to settle a historic first Grand Slam quarter-final in the Open era featuring two African-American men.
Unseeded Ben Shelton took down Frances Tiafoe in four sets in an all-American US Open clash Tuesday to book a semi-final date with 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.
World number 47 Shelton defeated Tiafoe 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 to make the last four of a major for the first time and become the youngest American man to do so in New York since Michael Chang in 1992.
Shelton won a crucial third-set tie-break and then pulled away in the fourth set to settle a historic first Grand Slam quarter-final in the Open era featuring two African-American men.
trending now
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.