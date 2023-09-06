ugc_banner

Tennis: Unseeded Ben Shelton takes down Frances Tiafoe to set up semi-final clash vs Novak Djokovic in US Open

AFP
New YorkUpdated: Sep 06, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

Ben Shelton (Source: @usopen) Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Shelton won a crucial third-set tie-break and then pulled away in the fourth set to settle a historic first Grand Slam quarter-final in the Open era featuring two African-American men.

Unseeded Ben Shelton took down Frances Tiafoe in four sets in an all-American US Open clash Tuesday to book a semi-final date with 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

World number 47 Shelton defeated Tiafoe 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 to make the last four of a major for the first time and become the youngest American man to do so in New York since Michael Chang in 1992.

Shelton won a crucial third-set tie-break and then pulled away in the fourth set to settle a historic first Grand Slam quarter-final in the Open era featuring two African-American men.

trending now

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Head-to-head record of Pakistan vs Bangladesh, pitch report, weather update & more

Asia Cup: Colombo to remain host for remaining Super Four games and final as scheduled

New Zealand overcome Bairstow masterclass to level series with win in 4th T20I