/Novak Djokovic eases past Tsitsipas in straight sets to enter Wimbledon Round 3

Former world number one and Tennis veteran Novak Djokovic eased past Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to advance to the third round of Wimbledon 2026 for the 20th time in his decorated career. Djokovic, 39, won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 under the Centre Court roof on Wednesday (Jul 1) to maintain his latest bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title and record-equalling eighth Wimbledon triumph.

The Serbian will next face Arthur Rinderknech from France on Friday (Jul 3) for a place in the tournament's second week.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I like the terminology 'vintage', it brings back the best days, and you feel very satisfied and joyful on the court when you're playing this way," said Djokovic after being asked if it was a "vintage" performance.



Even though he is bidding to become the oldest player to win a men's Grand Slam singles title in the Open era, the very-fit Djokovic does not think his age is holding him back.



"I try not to take these moments for granted, playing on Centre Court of a childhood dream tournament," he said. "I feel very privileged to be walking out on the court at age 30-plus, and I don't think it's a cliché, I actually believe age is just a number, I think it's true."



On the other hand, the current title favourite, Jannik Sinner, who is placed in the same half of the draw as Djokovic, hasn’t had the best of starts at this year’s Wimbledon. Like Sinner, Djokovic, too, struggled at times against Wu Yibing in the first round, but was at his clinical best as he romped to a 12th successive win over Tsitsipas.



The 24-time Grand Slam winner won 88 per cent of points behind his first serve, saved all five break points he faced, smashed 33 winners and made just seven unforced errors, showing why he is considered the best in this sport.

