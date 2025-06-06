/French Open 2025, Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: All you need to know including live streaming, time, H2H

Novak Djokovic will go head-to-head with Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner as they face off at the French Open semifinal on Friday (June 6).
Novak Djokovic will go head-to-head with Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner as they face off at the French Open semifinal on Friday (June 6). The contest at the Roland Garros will be one for the neutrals with Sinner targeting their maiden French Open title while Djokovic behind an elusive 25th Grand Slam title. So ahead of the key, the high-voltage contest between the two here’s all you need to know including live streaming, time and overall head-to-head records.
The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner contest at the French Open 2025 will start after Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti contest. The match is expected to start at around 10:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local time).
The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner contest at the French Open 2025 will be played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.
This will be the ninth meeting between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner in a head-to-head contest. They are all square at four wins in all those eight meetings. Friday’s meeting will be the fourth time both Djokovic and Sinner meet at a Grand Slam with the former leading 2-1 in three previous meetings. This will be the first time when Djokovic and Sinner meet at the French Open.
The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 match in India will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.
The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 match in India will be live-streamed on the Sony Sports Network.