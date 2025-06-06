/French Open 2025, Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: All you need to know including live streaming, time, H2H

Novak Djokovic will go head-to-head with Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner as they face off at the French Open semifinal on Friday (June 6). The contest at the Roland Garros will be one for the neutrals with Sinner targeting their maiden French Open title while Djokovic behind an elusive 25th Grand Slam title. So ahead of the key, the high-voltage contest between the two here’s all you need to know including live streaming, time and overall head-to-head records.

When will Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner contest at the French Open 2025 start?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner contest at the French Open 2025 will start after Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti contest. The match is expected to start at around 10:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local time).

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 contest take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner contest at the French Open 2025 will be played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

What is the head-to-head record between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner?

This will be the ninth meeting between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner in a head-to-head contest. They are all square at four wins in all those eight meetings. Friday’s meeting will be the fourth time both Djokovic and Sinner meet at a Grand Slam with the former leading 2-1 in three previous meetings. This will be the first time when Djokovic and Sinner meet at the French Open.

Which channel will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 match in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 match in India will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Which channel will live stream the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 match in India?

