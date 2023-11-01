LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Tennis: Berlin Court orders Alexander Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case

Reuters
Paris, FranceUpdated: Nov 01, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Berlin Court orders Alexander Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The former world number two "rejects the accusation made against him" by his former girlfriend Brenda Patea that she was a victim of bodily harm during an argument in 2020, his lawyers said. The pair had a daughter in 2021, though by that time they were no longer together.

Alexander Zverev has been ordered by a Berlin court to pay an undisclosed fine for physically abusing the mother of his child, the German tennis player's lawyers said, adding that he would contest the court order. The former world number two "rejects the accusation made against him" by his former girlfriend Brenda Patea that she was a victim of bodily harm during an argument in 2020, his lawyers said. The pair had a daughter in 2021, though by that time they were no longer together.

The Guardian reported that the Tiergarten District Court in Berlin fined Zverev 450,000 euros ($476,000). In January, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) closed an investigation that was launched after another ex-girlfriend, tennis player Olga Sharypova, accused Zverev of domestic abuse. The ATP cited insufficient evidence as its reason for dropping the case.

trending now

Zverev, 26, is currently playing at the Paris Masters, where he beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6 7-5 6-4 on Tuesday. He is set to face Ugo Humbert in the second round on Wednesday.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Quinton de Kock continues excellent touch in ODI World Cup with fourth ton, refreshes Rohit Sharma's 2019 feat

ODI WC: Quinton de Kock attains BIG feat, becomes first South African batter to hit 500 runs in an edition

ODI World Cup 2023: England bowler David Willey announces shock retirement amid horror campaign