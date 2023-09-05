Temba Bavuma-led South Africa announce squad for upcoming ODI World Cup; no place for Dewald Brevis

South Africa cricket team announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup on Tuesday, September 5 as there were no big surprises. The team led by Temba Bavuma has seen the inclusion of inexperienced pace Gerald Coetzee as he makes the cut along with the likes of Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Rassie van der Dussen who will form the backbone of the squad. Interestingly there was no place for young batting sensation Dewald Brevis in the squad.

South Africa announce squad

The Proteas set to make their ninth appearance at the ODI World Cup did go with too many surprises as they opted to keep the same core of players playing in recent times. Led by Bavuma in the World Cup, the team’s batting attack has seen the inclusion of experienced campaigners like De Kock, Hendricks, Klaasen, and others. On the flip side, the bowling department will be led by the likes of Kagiso Rabada and includes the likes of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

Interestingly, the pace attack also sees the inclusion of inexperienced Coetzee who has five wickets in two ODI Matches. He made his debut earlier in the year and has been on the radar of the selector's panel since. South Africa boasts outstanding spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, who are well-equipped to excel in this role.

In unfortunate news, young batting sensation Brevis saw his name trimmed out despite being in the squad for the Australia series. Brevis had been knocking on the doors of the national team ever since shining at the U-19 World Cup stage in 2022.

South Africa will start their ODI World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, October 7. Prior to that, they have warm-up games scheduled against Afghanistan on 29 September and New Zealand on 2 October.

South Africa squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

