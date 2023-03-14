'Teams are coming to Pak & have no security issues, then why is...': PCB chief on BCCI's Asia Cup stance

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since early 2013. Ever since the political relations between both countries hit an all-time low, the two heavyweights only square off during multi-nation or ICC events. The Asia Cup 2023 edition is just six months away but there is no host for the continental event ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that Team India won't travel to Pakistan for the forthcoming edition. Since then, it is understood that the tournament will once again be held at a neutral venue. However, Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has lashed out at BCCI's stance.

'Why is India worried about security?'

In a press conference, Najam Sethi said, "I have kept my options open because when all teams are coming to Pakistan and have no issues with security. Then why is India worried about security? In the same way, we can also have security concerns over sending our team to India for the World Cup and I will be bringing this to the table at the coming meetings."

"Obviously we don’t support this stance (by India) because we want to hold the Asia Cup and remember it is not just about the Asia Cup and World Cup it is also about the Champions Trophy in 2025 in Pakistan."

"I had sought advice from the government and the situation is that we have to go by what our patron-in-chief tells us to do. If he says go and play in World Cup even if India doesn’t come for Asia Cup, what can we do? If he says don’t go it is a similar situation for us," Sethi further added.

Currently, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 edition is being held in Pakistan. The tournament faced a big hurdle following the Karachi terror attack but has continued uninterrupted.