Team India's tour of South Africa on as of now, says BCCI treasurer amid Omicron theat

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal has said the Indian cricket team's tour of South Africa is on as of now despite the threat from Omicron variant growing in the region. Sporting events across South Africa shut down recently after the new variant of coronavirus was detected in the country.

Doubts were also raised over India's upcoming tour of South Africa, however, the BCCI has maintained that the tour remains on as per schedule. The Indian cricketers are scheduled to leave for South Africa in the second week of December for a full-fledged series consisting of three Tests, as many ODIs and four T20Is. The first Test of the three-match series is all set to get underway from December 17.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said the Indian cricket board will stand with Cricket South Africa in the current time of crisis but will not compromise with the safety of the players. South Africa's foreign ministry has said the government will provide a secure bio-bubble for the Indian team to ensure the safety of all players and support staff.

“We stand with them (Cricket South Africa), the only thing is we won't compromise on players' safety. As of now we have a chartered flight going to Johannesburg as scheduled and players will be in a bio bubble," Dhumal told news agency PTI.

"We are in constant touch with the Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials. Whatever best we can do to not compromise the series we will try and do but if the situation aggravates and if it compromises our players' safety and health, we will see,” he added, when asked about possible changes in the venue of the Test matches to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

BCCI has also decided not to call back the India A team which is currently in action in South Africa and playing an unofficial Test series against South Africa A. The BCCI has pointed out that there is no advisory yet from the Indian government on not travelling to South Africa and that the board is ready to follow the government's advisory.

"In the end, whatever is the Government of India advisory, we will abide by that,” said Dhumal.