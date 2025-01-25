During the inter-women’s Kabaddi Championship in Bathinda, Punjab , a shocking incident came in light involving female athletes from Tamil Nadu universities.

Students from different universities like Mother Teresa University, Periyar University, Alagappa University, and Bharathiar University were allegedly assaulted by players of another team (Darbhanga University) during a match.

It is shocking that Tamil Nadu women players who went to play Kabaddi in Punjab were attacked. The attack took place during a Kabadi match between Punjab and Tamil Nadu. I urge the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ji to take appropriate enquiry and action on attackers.… pic.twitter.com/vIZrG0EsVn

Videos of the incident are circulating on social media where the situation was worsening, with spectators supporting the Darbhanga University team joining the fight. The footage also showed chairs being thrown and Tamil Nadu female players being attacked.

The fight broke out after the players were unhappy with a decision of the match referee, as per reports.

According to a report in India Today, the players were allegedly first attacked by players of a rival team. The report added that a ‘foul attack’ called against Mother Teresa University during the game with Darbhanga University resulted in an altercation. The referee of the kabaddi match attacked a member of the Mother Teresa team after an argument broke out following an appeal.