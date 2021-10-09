T20 World Cup: Pacer Umran Malik selected as Team India's net bowler, reports reveal

The 21-year-old pacer Umran Malik, who is part of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad in the Indian Premier League 2021, has made a lasting impression on one and all with his bowling talent. During the 14th edition of IPL, he recorded the fastest delivery of the season as he clocked 153 kph to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Despite SRH's failure to reach the playoffs, it has been a fairytale run for Malik, who hails from India's Jammu and Kashmir state. For IPL 2021, he was recruited as a net bowler for The Orange Army, however, was included in the main squad when T Natarajan was ruled out due to COVID-19.

ALSO READ | 'I wasn't asked to do it': David Warner responds to fan after going missing from SRH's farewell video

If reports on ESPNcricinfo are to be believed, he has now been chosen as Team India's net bowler for the upcoming T20 World Cup. "Yes, he will be staying back with the team as a net bowler. He was impressive in the IPL and we feel it will be a good idea to have the batsmen face him at the nets. It will also be a good exposure for him to bowl to the quality batsmen like Kohli and Rohit," ANI also reported, quoting a source.

"In 2018, I was practicing regularly. After Under-23, I played Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy. I thank the SRH franchise for giving me an opportunity. Irfan Pathan came and he told me where I can improve. I was scared at first when I had to bowl to Warner and Williamson in the nets. I prayed to God that I just bowl good balls. I kept on learning and this has helped me," Malik told teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a video posted on iplt20.com.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: No change in Indian squad unless there is an injury, says report

Umran's talent didn't go unnoticed by Virat as he had said, "This tournament throws up talent every year, good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It is important to understand the progress of individuals from hereon. The pool of fast bowlers being strong is always a good sign for Indian cricket and whenever you see talent like this, you are going to have your eyes on them and make sure you maximise their potential, which is already being seen at the IPL level."