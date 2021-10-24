T20 World Cup: Only happiness in Afghanistan is cricket, says skipper Mohammad Nabi

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi stated on Sunday, ahead of the Super 12s encounter against Scotland, that the supporters back home would be thrilled if the team did well in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup game.

On Monday, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host a match between Afghanistan and Scotland.

Nabi during a virtual pre-match news conference, said, "The fans are really waiting for that camp because the only happiness in Afghanistan is cricket. If you're willing to do well in the tournament and we win the games, the fans are really happy and there will be a lot of smiles on faces and insha'Allah everything will be changed of this work if we do well in the tournament."

Also Read: 'Give sleeping pills, ask Dhoni not to bat': Akhtar's hilarious advice to Pakistan on how to stop India

The cricket team's preparations were affected by political chaos in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, but Nabi stated that they are ready to compete.

"Everyone knows that back home in Afghanistan there's a lot happening and everything from the last few months. But as a cricket point of view everybody is ready for that World Cup and we prepared well for this World Cup," said Nabi.

"There is a little issues when we arrived to Dubai about with those issues. But these last two warm-up games and practise session will well prepare for the team and prepare well for the upcoming games for tomorrow games as well," he added.

Nabi said of the team's preparation for the showpiece event: "Yeah, it's not that much ideal but from last one and a half weeks, when the team arrived and the current time and everything finished two warm-up games and around one week practise sessions, I think it's for those cricketers playing cricket all over the world, especially five, six, seven players are playing different franchise cricket from last six months, we are in touch with cricket."

Also Read: 'Please, not this match': Pakistan fans urge Dhoni, Rahul to spare Babar & Co. ahead of India clash

"There is a few players just with the condition and also getting with the team and the competition of the team is more important. And we did from last one and a half weeks and we are well prepared insha 'Allah we'll try our best and do well," he added.