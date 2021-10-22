T20 World Cup, NED vs SL live streaming: When and where to watch Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match?

Match 12 of the T20 World Cup edition will see the Pietar Seelar-led Netherlands (NED) take on in-form Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka (SL) on Friday evening (October 22). The game will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Sri Lanka has been outstanding in the tournament so far and, as a result, have already qualified for the Super-12 stage. They won against both Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea in warm-up matches. Shanaka & Co. also clinched victories in the Group stage against Ireland and Namibia. A victory in the match will boost their confidence before Super-12.

On the other hand, Netherlands haven’t performed as expected and have lost both matches in Group stage. They are already out of Super-12 qualification. They will look to end their World Cup journey on a good note.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between Netherlands vs Sri Lanka taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between Netherlands vs Sri Lanka will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between Netherlands vs Sri Lanka begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Netherlands vs Sri Lanka begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Netherlands vs Sri Lanka?

The T20 World Cup match between Netherlands vs Sri Lanka will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between NED vs SL will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.