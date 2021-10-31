T20 World Cup, IND vs NZ live streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match?

Match 28 of the T20 World Cup edition will see the Virat Kohli-led India (IND) take on the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand (NZ) on Sunday (October 31). The game will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

This will be the second match for both the teams in the Super-12 stage. Both India and New Zealand were thrashed by Pakistan in their respective opening matches.

This match will be crucial for both teams as this will bolster their chances of securing a semi-final position.

Also Read: Winless in 18 years! Can Virat Kohli-led India break the jinx against New Zealand in ICC events?

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between India vs New Zealand taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between India vs New Zealand will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between India vs New Zealand begin?

The T20 World Cup match between India vs New Zealand begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Also Read: Shardul to replace Hardik? India's predicted playing XI for New Zealand clash in T20 WC 2021

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between India vs New Zealand?

The T20 World Cup match between India vs New Zealand will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between IND vs NZ will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.