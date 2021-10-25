T20 World Cup, AFG vs SCO live streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Scotland match?

The cricketing action will continue in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, in the UAE, as the Afghanistan cricket team will face Scotland in match 17th of the tournament, which will be the 5th game of the Super 12 round.

After India-Pakistan face-off commenced the fixtures in Pool B, Afghanistan-Scotland's encounter will be the second game from the same group. Talking about the campaign of both sides, Scotland have reached the Super 12 after a clinical performance in the warm-up fixtures and in the qualifiers, being unbeaten so far. On the other hand, Afghanistan lost their first warm-up game to South Africa before beating world champions West Indies, by 56 runs, in their last fixture from the warm-ups.

While Afghanistan have more experience of playing against the major teams and, hence, will start as favourites, anything can happen in the T20I format. Given how the last two days have been in the Super 12, where England and Pakistan ended their losing streaks versus West Indies and India respectively, any team can beat anyone. Hence, another blockbuster clash awaits the cricket lovers worldwide.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan vs Scotland taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan vs Scotland will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

What time does the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan vs Scotland begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan vs Scotland begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan vs Scotland?

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan vs Scotland will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.