Sunil Gavaskar hopeful of India's revamp post humiliating loss vs Pakistan in T20 WC

Team India were hammered by Babar Azam-led Pakistan, by ten wickets, in match 4 of the Super 12 round in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, in the UAE on Sunday evening (October 24). The match took place at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai where plenty of Indian and Pakistani supporters came in large numbers to witness the marquee encounter.

Opting to bowl first, Babar & Co. rode on Shaheen Afridi's 3 for 31 as Pakistan restricted the daunting Indian batting line-up to 151/7 in 20 overs. None apart from Captain Kohli (57) stood tall with the bat as India managed a decent yet below-par score. From Pakistan's perspective, Shaheen, Haris Rauf (1 for 25) and Hasan Ali's two-fer led the charge for the one-time winners.

In reply, Babar (68 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (unbeaten 79) took Pakistan to their first-ever win versus the Men in Blue in World Cup history, including both in ODI and T20I format. Following this massive ten-wicket loss, India now have to lift their game before their next face-off versus New Zealand, at the same venue, on October 31 (Sunday).

After the loss, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar told on air, "It has absolutely been a hammering, as far as India is concerned. Hopefully, they will pick themselves up quickly because it’s important. You’ve got to forget what has happened in this game and focus on the next few games that are there."

Meanwhile, Captain Kohli reflected on India's embarassing performance and told at the post-match presentation, "We didn't execute properly. Credit where it's due and Pakistan outplayed us today. They started brilliantly with the ball, and 3 wickets for 20 runs was not a good start. We needed wickets early but with the bat they gave us absolutely no chances. It played slow in the first half and hitting through the line was not that easy as it was in the second half, after 10 overs. We needed those 15-20 extra runs an for that we needed a good start but Pakistan's bowling didn't allow us to get those extra runs. We could make the argument of getting in another slower bowler, but it's important to stay composed and understand our strengths, because with the dew the slower bowlers couldn't be effective either. This is just the first game of the tournament, not the last"